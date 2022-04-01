Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

