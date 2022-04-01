Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

