Piper Sandler Weighs in on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $580.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

