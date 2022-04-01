Piper Sandler Weighs in on OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

OFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 464,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

