Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,830. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million, a P/E ratio of -519.48 and a beta of 2.57. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.