PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,152.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $4,152.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,501.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00810483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00207611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.