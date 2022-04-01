Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.32.

PAA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,838. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

