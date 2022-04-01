Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 7,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,869. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.