Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 3,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

