PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 554,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,374. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

