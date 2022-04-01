POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.26. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 2,233 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

