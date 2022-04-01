Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $956,561.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,692,350 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

