Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $642,784.51 and approximately $5,754.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $32.14 or 0.00069599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

