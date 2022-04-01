Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 119,119 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,119 shares during the period. Equitable makes up approximately 4.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Equitable worth $41,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,637. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

