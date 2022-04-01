Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.76. 13,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,088,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 107.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 16,081.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

