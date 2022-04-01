Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.19. Poshmark shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 12,055 shares.

Specifically, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343.

POSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $956.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 169.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

