Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of POST opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

