PowerSchool Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,642% compared to the average daily volume of 31 call options.

PowerSchool stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

