PowerSchool Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,642% compared to the average daily volume of 31 call options.
PowerSchool stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.
About PowerSchool (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
