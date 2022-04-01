PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27,650.23

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27,650.23 and traded as low as $27,638.10. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $27,984.00, with a volume of 16,991 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26,143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27,650.23.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.