Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Poxel has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

