PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 44,513.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PPL were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after buying an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 5,864,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,657. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

