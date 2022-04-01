Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $2.07. Precigen shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 773,674 shares traded.

PGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Precigen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,940 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

