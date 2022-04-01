Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.52.
Shares of TSE PD opened at C$92.70 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$93.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
