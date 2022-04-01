Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
