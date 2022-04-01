Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
PFG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 8,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,219. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.