Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PFG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 8,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,219. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

