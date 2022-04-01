Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 949.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

