Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have commented on PROG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PROG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Progenity ( NASDAQ:PROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progenity will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progenity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

