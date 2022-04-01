Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,727. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

