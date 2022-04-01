Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

