Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.