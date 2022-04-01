Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 2,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 267,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.10.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

