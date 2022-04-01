ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,862,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,601,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.