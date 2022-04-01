Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $53.64. 251,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $126.10.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

