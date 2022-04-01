Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,123. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $6,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Proto Labs by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.