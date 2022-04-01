Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

