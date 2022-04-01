Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.37) target price on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.88. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £731.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

