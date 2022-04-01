Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

