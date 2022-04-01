Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

