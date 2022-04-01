Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
PMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 80,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
