Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 80,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

