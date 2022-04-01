PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PVH by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

