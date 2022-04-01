PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $94.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PVH traded as low as $85.10 and last traded at $85.17. 16,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,709,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.48.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

