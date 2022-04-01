Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Q BioMed stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Q BioMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

