Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

