Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

