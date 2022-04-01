Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akouos in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AKUS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Akouos by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akouos (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.