Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By DA Davidson

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $49,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

