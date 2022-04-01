Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered by William Blair

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OptimizeRx in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.07 million, a P/E ratio of 419.05 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.