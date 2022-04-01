Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

