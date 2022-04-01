Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

