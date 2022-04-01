Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

AMTB opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after buying an additional 294,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

