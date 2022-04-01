Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

CBNK stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.