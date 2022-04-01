Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
